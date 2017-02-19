× Greenwood traffic stop leads to arrest of Indianapolis woman for meth, DUI

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Saturday morning traffic stop in Greenwood turned into an arrest for a DUI and meth.

At 5:45 a.m., police noticed a silver sedan crossing the middle lane traveling northbound on 500 W. at 1100 N. and pulled the vehicle over.

After speaking with the driver, Calyssa Jordan-Hope Yelner, 20, the officer noticed she was intoxicated and a K9 indicated a positive presence of drugs.

During a search of the vehicle, police discovered meth in Yelner’s purse and a syringe. According to police, Yelner admitted to using meth prior to getting pulled over.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and OWI. Yelner was transported to Johnson County Jail.