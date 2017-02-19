× Former Muncie educators banned from district properties

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two retired Muncie Community Schools employees have been banned from any school property or event after they spoke out against district administrators.

Kay Rankin, who taught for 41 years, and former school administrator Mike Ryan received letters from the district Friday. Those letters stated they were banned due to “disruptive conduct.”

Rankin’s Facebook post about her letter has now been shared more than 640 times.

Both of these retired employees spoke to CBS4 at a protest against the Muncie superintendent earlier this month.

Muncie Schools released the following statement explaining their decision:

“It is unfortunate that Muncie Community Schools has taken action to ban two former employees from our property and events. This decision was not made lightly. It is due to disruptive behavior, inappropriate language, disparaging remarks about staff, and taking the liberty to share confidential personnel information with the parents attending MCS Parent Teacher Organization meetings.”

Both Rankin and Ryan plan to speak to lawyers this week about the ban.