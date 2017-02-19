Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

“Rowdiness” causes police to raise patrol in downtown areas

Posted 3:33 am, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 03:45AM, February 19, 2017
img_0645

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a very active Saturday night as they  responded to reports of fighting and disruptive behavior downtown.

Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, reports of disruptive crowds and fights caused IMPD to add more police to certain areas. A couple of the reported fights and disruptions were around the Louisiana Street, Maryland Street, Illinois Street and the Union Station area.

Police indicated that their heavy presence is a precaution because of the warmer weather and the expectation of more teen traffic downtown.

Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired at Capitol and Washington. After that, multiple people were arrested for “rowdiness.”

This story will be updated once more information is made available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s