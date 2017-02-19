× “Rowdiness” causes police to raise patrol in downtown areas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a very active Saturday night as they responded to reports of fighting and disruptive behavior downtown.

Late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, reports of disruptive crowds and fights caused IMPD to add more police to certain areas. A couple of the reported fights and disruptions were around the Louisiana Street, Maryland Street, Illinois Street and the Union Station area.

Police indicated that their heavy presence is a precaution because of the warmer weather and the expectation of more teen traffic downtown.

Around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a report of shots being fired at Capitol and Washington. After that, multiple people were arrested for “rowdiness.”

This story will be updated once more information is made available.