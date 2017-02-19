Family and friends gather at private funerals to say goodbye to Delphi teens

DELPHI, Ind. – Families and friends are saying goodbye to the Delphi girls who were killed while hiking in Carroll County last week.

Police found the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, about a half-mile from where they had been walking on a trail on February 13. The teens’ deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Their visitations took place at the Delphi Community High School Gymnasium from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. A lantern release followed the visitation.

Private family services for Libby were held at Delphi United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 19 starting at 2 p.m. She is set to be laid to rest in I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens in Pittsburg, Indiana, according to her obituary.

Memorial Contributions in Libby’s memory may be made to the Liberty German Scholarship Fund at the Industrial Federal Credit Union, care of Mike and Cody Patty.

Abby also had a private family funeral and burial on Sunday. Abbott Funeral Home was in charge of those arrangements.