6-year-old boy injured after being struck by car in Crawfordsville

Posted 10:55 am, February 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:12AM, February 19, 2017
Jekory Howard, 6. Photo courtesy of Nicole Hill.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – On Friday afternoon, a 6-year-old boy was struck by a car in Crawfordsville.

Police say the boy, identified as Jekory Howard, was chasing a dog in the 1200 block of E. Main St. when he was hit by a car and thrown several feet.

He was struck by the right front area of the vehicle and was taken to Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health in Crawfordsville with head trauma. The boy was then airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital and admitted to the ICU.

According to a GoFundMe page created for Howard, he has been in a medically induced coma on 72 hour watch for possible trauma to other areas of his body.

Police say alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

