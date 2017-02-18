Women arrested on drug charges following traffic stop in Muncie

Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Posted 11:51 am, February 18, 2017, by
Traci Brown, 31, and Rachel Herbert, 42. (Photo of Sweat not provided)

MUNCIE, Ind. – Three Muncie women were arrested on a variety of charges Friday night after a traffic stop.

At around 9:30 p.m., a state trooper noticed a Pontiac G6 driving in downtown Muncie with a headlight out. After talking with the driver, Rebecca Sweat, 33, the trooper became suspicious and a nearby Muncie patrolman conducted a K9 search.

During the search, officers discovered methamphetamine, pills and paraphernalia. Front seat passenger, Rachel Herbert, 42, was arrested for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The back seat passenger, Traci Brown, 31, was arrested on two warrants for conversion, and was also charged with possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia and failure to identify.

The driver, Sweat, was charged with driving with a suspended license and all three women were lodged in the Delaware County Jail.

