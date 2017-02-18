Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Two arrested after drug related traffic homicide in northern Indiana

Posted 2:41 pm, February 18, 2017, by

WARSAW, Ind. – One person is dead and two are in custody after a drug deal turned into a vehicular homicide.

Around 9:20 on Friday night, Warsaw police responded to the 700 block of N. Cook St. where they discovered a 2010 black Mustang pinning Derek Davidson, 29, to the ground.

Authorities extracted Davidson from the scene and he was transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police found the driver of the mustang, Daniel Duenas, 18, several blocks away from the scene and arrested him on an initial charge of voluntary manslaughter.

According to police, Duenas was beaten and robbed during a drug deal. Duenas then reportedly walked back to his Mustang and drove over Davidson, fleeing on foot after leaving the Mustang at the scene.

Police also arrested Jarrod Miller, 18, on charges of robbery and resisting arrest in connection to the drug deal.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s