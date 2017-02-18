× Traffic stop leads to mobile meth lab arrest of Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A man was arrested overnight in Terre Haute after authorities discovered two mobile meth labs in his vehicle.

Mark Uhey, 30, was driving a red 2002 Mercury near the corner of Voorhees and Thompson when he was pulled over by police. During the stop, officers discovered two active mobile meth labs in Uhey’s vehicle.

Troopers from the meth suppression team were called to the scene to deactivate and remove the chemicals.

Uhey was charged with possession of methamphetamine, manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of precursors and maintaining a common nuisance.