Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Swanigan, Haas carry No. 16 Purdue past Michigan State

Posted 7:19 pm, February 18, 2017, by
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 18: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers reaches for a rebound against Eron Harris #14 of the Michigan State Spartans at Mackey Arena on February 18, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - FEBRUARY 18: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers reaches for a rebound against Eron Harris #14 of the Michigan State Spartans at Mackey Arena on February 18, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Swanigan had 24 points and 15 rebounds, and Isaac Haas scored 18 points, leading No. 16 Purdue to an 80-63 victory over Michigan State on Saturday.

With the victory, the Boilermakers (22-5, 11-3) take a half-game lead over Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings. The Terrapins and Badgers, who play Sunday in Madison, are 10-3.

The double-double was Swanigan’s 23rd this season. He had 25 points and 17 rebounds on Jan. 24 when Purdue defeated Michigan State (16-11, 8-6) in East Lansing.

Michigan State got 14 points from Miles Bridges, who had 33 in the January loss to Purdue.

Michigan State guard Eron Harris suffered a leg injury with 9:18 remaining and was taken to the locker room on a stretcher. His exact injury was not immediately known.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s