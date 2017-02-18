× Possible human remains found on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating what appears to be human remains found on city’s northwest side.

Police were called to West 82nd Street and Preservation Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on a report of bones found at that location.

That scene has been described as way back off the road north of West 82nd Street along a tree line, just west of southbound Interstate 65.

Investigators recovered some bones at the scene. The bones they were able to see before it turned dark were gathered and will be examined Monday to determine if they are human bones.