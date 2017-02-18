Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Possible human remains found on city’s northwest side

Posted 7:19 pm, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:17PM, February 18, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating  what appears to be human remains found on city’s northwest side.

Police were called to West 82nd Street and Preservation Drive shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday on a report of bones found at that location.

That scene has been described as way back off the road north of West 82nd Street along a tree line, just west of southbound Interstate 65.

Investigators recovered some bones at the scene. The bones they were able to see before it turned dark were gathered and will be examined Monday to determine if they are human bones.

