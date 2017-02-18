Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Motorcyclists gather to benefit families of Delphi murder victims

Posted 1:51 pm, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:52PM, February 18, 2017
Motorcyclist gather to raise money for families of Delphi murder victims

Motorcyclist gather to raise money for families of Delphi murder victims

DELPHI, Ind. – Hundreds of motorcyclist gathered in Delphi Saturday for a ride benefiting the families of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were murdered earlier this week.

Registration for the event began at 11:30 a.m. at the Office Tavern Bar at 201 West Main Street. Organizers collected $20 for every bike and $5 for passenger cars.

Participants took up there kickstands and kicked off the ride at 12:30 p.m. The ride was set to conclude at the Whiskey And Wine Saloon in Monticello Indiana for 50/50 raffles and Pizza provided by the Whiskey And Wine Saloon.

Donation can be made or mailed to Whiskey And Wine Saloon at 4986 East White Point Drive Monticello, IN 47960. It is asked that check donations be made to Whiskey and Wine Saloon in attention to Abby Williams or Libby German.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s