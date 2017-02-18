× Motorcyclists gather to benefit families of Delphi murder victims

DELPHI, Ind. – Hundreds of motorcyclist gathered in Delphi Saturday for a ride benefiting the families of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, who were murdered earlier this week.

Registration for the event began at 11:30 a.m. at the Office Tavern Bar at 201 West Main Street. Organizers collected $20 for every bike and $5 for passenger cars.

Participants took up there kickstands and kicked off the ride at 12:30 p.m. The ride was set to conclude at the Whiskey And Wine Saloon in Monticello Indiana for 50/50 raffles and Pizza provided by the Whiskey And Wine Saloon.

Donation can be made or mailed to Whiskey And Wine Saloon at 4986 East White Point Drive Monticello, IN 47960. It is asked that check donations be made to Whiskey and Wine Saloon in attention to Abby Williams or Libby German.