IU student faces rape and confinement charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Bloomington Police arrested an IU student Friday after he allegedly brought a friend to his apartment and raped her.

21-year-old James McGovern is charged with rape and criminal confinement.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim was at a downtown bar early Wednesday morning where she met McGovern.  Later on, McGovern reportedly asked the woman to go with him to his apartment.

The woman told police McGovern led her into a bedroom where he allegedly forced her to have sex. The victim said she repeatedly told him to stop during the rape.

After the assault, the woman said McGovern took her to the door and pushed her outside. She then called a friend who took her to a Bloomington Hospital.

McGovern declined to talk to police when questioned and was arrested.

He is being held without bond at the Monroe County Correctional Center.

