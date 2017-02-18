Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Indiana farmland threatened by residential and commercial sprawl

Posted 10:48 am, February 18, 2017, by
right to farm act

ANDERSON, Ind. — Residential and commercial sprawl has negatively impacted agriculture in rural Indiana.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show that between 1982 and 2012, residential and commercial developments claimed more than 740,000 acres of land that had been cropland, forest land and prairie.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports development can destroy wildlife habitat, increase environmental contamination and decrease the capacity to grow food. The farmland decrease can also lead to non-environmental problems, such as food prices increasing.

Purdue University professor of agricultural economics Craig Dobbins says the answer isn’t to stop building homes and businesses outside of large cities, but to better plan development.

He says many Indiana counties and communities have set zoning ordinances that encourage development near the community’s center while discouraging development on the outskirts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s