Warm weather has golf courses opening extremely early

CARMEL, Ind. - For the first time since 1880, central Indiana has seen seven days with temperatures surpassing 60 degrees before Feb. 18, according to Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes.

This historically warm winter has some seasonal businesses rejoicing and Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel was able to open up a month earlier than normal.

"We always started around St. Patrick's Day, the March 17th area, so this is a whole month earlier," Prairie View Golf Club's Head PGA Professional Patrick Dodson said. “We are going to do over 400 rounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. That is unheard in February, at least since I’ve been in the golf business.”

Golfers out on the course Friday said they don't ever remember playing in this nice of weather in February and that the warm weather is definitely a welcomed surprise.

“Vitamin D has been plentiful over this winter fortunately," Golfer David Stephan said. "So ya, it puts a little extra pep in your step when the sun’s out in the winter.”

According to the CBS 4 Indy forecast, Central Indiana is expected to see temperatures of at least 60 degrees for the next seven days.