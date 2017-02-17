Unseasonably mild weather expected to continue through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you liked Friday, you will likely enjoy this weekend as well as much of the next seven days.

Temperatures will remain very warm by February standards. The normal high temperature for Saturday is 42° in Indianapolis. We will likely see high temperatures reaching the lower to middle 60°s by late afternoon.

If the forecast high temperatures verify, temperatures will be 19° to 27° above normal for February 18.

Overnight, temperatures will drop down in to the middle 40°s for much of central Indiana. We may not drop as much in southern portions of the CBS4 viewing area due to clouds streaming in from the south.

Through the day, temperatures will quickly rise, reaching 60° in some locales by noon.

Clouds will likely cover the sky south of the Indianapolis. The question is how far north the thick cloud cover reaches. Computer models suggest the clouds reach to near Indianapolis. Areas north of Indianapolis will see much more sunshine. And as you see above, temperatures should be warmer where there is more sunshine. If the clouds hold south of Indianapolis, it is not out of the question for Indianapolis to climb back to 65° to 66°.

In the above forecast map, you can see areas of rain showing up in far southwestern Indiana. It is possible for a few isolated showers to reach as far north as the Bloomington-Nashville-Columbus-Greensburg corridor. The best chance for a shower will be through mid-afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT FOG

Late Saturday night fog is projected to develop in central Indiana. Computer models suggest visibility will measured in feet in some locations. There remains some question as to how long the fog will hang around Sunday morning. If it takes a while to burn off, that could impact the forecast high Sunday.

RARE AIR

Indianapolis reached 66° Friday. That is the warmest temperature February 17th has had since 1911. That is when the record was set (69°).

It also marks only the seventh time Indianapolis has reached 60° on this date in the previous 145-years.

Through February 16, this month is now the 17th warmest February on record. (After today's numbers, we will likely jump to 16th warmest.) This is now the 10th warmest start to a year on since 1872.

APRIL-LIKE TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

The 7-day forecast is littered with 60°+ temperatures. EVERY DAY for the next seven days is expected to reach at least 63°!

We are keeping eyes on a weather system projected to impact the Midwest at the end of next week. Ahead of the storm, our temperatures will surge in to the 60°s - perhaps a few 70°s may be possible.

With temperatures that warm, and a strong southwesterly wind, thunderstorms look possible Friday. There are a lot of details to be worked out, but at this distance, some strong thunderstorms (maybe severe) look possible. Stay tuned!