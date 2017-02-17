Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Therapists rejoice as Karen Pence picks Art Therapy to be her cause

Posted 5:57 pm, February 17, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A unique kind of therapy is getting national attention and it's all thanks to Second Lady Karen Pence.

Pence has chosen art therapy to be her cause during her time at the White House.

Art therapy works by engaging your subconscious and tapping into emotions and thoughts that may be difficult to express verbally. It can help anyone from cancer patients to victims of abuse.

"Even when she was here in the State of Indiana, she was offering various grants and processing with us in our field to help others. So her being at that level definitely gives us a very much broader audience and understanding of the field to educate," said Tami Harris, President of the Indiana Art Therapy Association.

 

If you're interested in art therapy, make sure you choose someone who is qualified. Art therapy is a masters level medical and healthcare profession which requires a graduate degree.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s