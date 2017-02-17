So long, thimble: Longtime Monopoly token ousted in fan vote

Thumbs down for the thimble, an iconic Monopoly token that’s been on the board for decades.

Hasbro gave fans a chance to vote on which eight pieces should make it to a new version of the incredibly popular board game. After more than four million votes, the thimble didn’t make it.

The token has been around since 1935, but it won’t appear in the newest version of Monopoly, dubbed “Token Madness.”

Voting kicked off on Jan. 10 and ended Jan. 31. Voters selected their eight favorites from 64 possible options. Of those, 56 were entirely new while the others were classics like the thimble, top hat and shoe. Some of the new entries include a computer, a cellphone and a jet.

Jonathan Berkowitz with Hasbro said he was surprised that the thimble got ousted, considering it’s been part of the game for so long. He said it may not be gone forever.

Some of the other classic pieces could share the thimble’s fate. We won’t know until March 19, when Hasbro announces the final results of the vote. The newly updated version of Monopoly will hit store shelves in August.