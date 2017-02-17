Police tracking down tips to find who killed Abby Williams & Libby German

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The search continues to find whoever killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German? A family member dropped off the two best friends to go hiking near the Monon High Bridge Monday afternoon. A search crew volunteer found the two teens’ bodies nearly 24 hours later.

Investigators are fielding hundreds of tips from the public and still no arrests. On Thursday evening, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a Delphi home. Evidence was seized but it wasn’t the big break in the case. No arrests have been made.

“We have to look at everybody. We are going through lists; people on that were on the trails, neighborhood watch, and social media. We are doing it all. We are making sure that we uncover every leaf that we can,” explains Sgt. Kim Riley, with Indiana State Patrol.

On Wednesday, investigators released a picture of a man believed to be walking on the Delphi Historic Trails around the same time as the girls. The man hasn’t been located yet. Police want to talk to him to question if he may have heard or seen something in the area that could be a clue.

“I think it’s more that people are mad that it happened in their town and it opened a lot of people’s mind to what can happen,” explains Mark Mendel, co-owner of Hometown Shirts and Graphix.

As the community waits for answers, people are doing what they can to help. Stone House Restaurant and Bakery is selling heart-shaped cookies with Abby and Libby’s name on them. The restaurant sold more than 300 cookies.

Hometown Shirts and Graphix is selling T-shirts to help raise money. The owners tell CBS 4 the business worked with the Abby and Libby’s families on the design and chose purple and teal because those were the girls’ favorite colors. The money will be split between each family. Shirts can be purchased at the store, over the phone or online http://design.hometownshirts.com/libbyandabby

“Just as many as we can. I’ll print as long as I need to print. It’s a good cause, they were good girls,” explains Mendel.

In less than an hour, 800 wristbands were sold at the Delphi High School homecoming basketball game. The wristbands said ‘Abby & Libby #prayfordelphi.’

“This is not just Delphi, this is small towns everywhere. Every small town that thought this can’t happen, it can and you have to bond together, explains Jennifer Roth, who was selling wristbands.

Several donation jars are set up at businesses all over town. On Saturday afternoon, there is a benefit bike ride planned. Hundreds of bikers are expected to participate in the ride which starts at 11:30 at the Office Tavern, 201 W. Main Street in Delphi.

Pink and purple ribbons are tied around trees near Delphi High School, where the girls’ visitation will be held Saturday afternoon. Services start at 4 p.m. A lantern release is scheduled for afterwards. A private funeral is set for Sunday.

If you have any information, police have set up a tip line 844.459.5789. You can remain anonymous.