× Near record warmth builds in for the weekend with no rain chances until Tuesday

The red dancing lady is BACK! That is because it will be a GORGEOUS day and a picture perfect Friday evening. You can expect a breeze from the southwest at 10-15 mph today with a high of 64. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb with NEAR record highs on Sunday and Monday. The old record is 69 on Sunday and 72 on Monday and we will get VERY close.

On Saturday we’re watching a storm system that will mostly pass to our south. It could generate a couple showers across southern Indiana, but central Indiana should stay dry. A few more clouds on Saturday will be possible, but it will still be WARM. Sunday will be the sunnier of the two days this weekend.

We stay 25-30 degrees ABOVE average for the next week. Our next rain chances are spotty and will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.