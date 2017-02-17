Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Near record warmth builds in for the weekend with no rain chances until Tuesday

Posted 5:59 am, February 17, 2017, by
ls-am-7-day

The red dancing lady is BACK! That is because it will be a GORGEOUS day and a picture perfect Friday evening. You can expect a breeze from the southwest at 10-15 mph today with a high of 64. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon.

emoji-cast

Temperatures will continue to climb with NEAR record highs on Sunday and Monday. The old record is 69 on Sunday and 72 on Monday and we will get VERY close.

hour-by-hour-temps-manual monthly-stats

On Saturday we’re watching a storm system that will mostly pass to our south.  It could generate a couple showers across southern Indiana, but central Indiana should stay dry.  A few more clouds on Saturday will be possible, but it will still be WARM. Sunday will be the sunnier of the two days this weekend.

nam-precip_clouds-wide wknd-at-a-glance

We stay 25-30 degrees ABOVE average for the next week. Our next rain chances are spotty and will arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s