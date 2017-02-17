Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Former Colts running back Trent Richardson faces domestic violence charge

Posted 3:42 pm, February 17, 2017, by
Trent Richardson’

Trent Richardson’

HOOVER, AL – Former Indianapolis Colts player Trent Richardson was arrested for domestic violence last night in Hoover, Alabama.

According to police, officer’s responded to Trent Richardson’s hotel room just after 8 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received several calls about a possible domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived at the scene and interviewed Richardson and the female who was with him.

Police say the female sustained injuries including scratching and bruising around her face. Hoover Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to check the victim’s injuries. She was treated on the scene.

Richardson was arrested and transported to the Hoover City jail. He’s been charged with domestic violence, third degree.

Richardson remains in custody and will be released when his bond is posted. He will be issued a court date (unknown at this time) and will be required to appear in Hoover Municipal Court in reference to this misdemeanor charge.

Richardson was a running back for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2013 to 2014 season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s