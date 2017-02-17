× Former Colts running back Trent Richardson faces domestic violence charge

HOOVER, AL – Former Indianapolis Colts player Trent Richardson was arrested for domestic violence last night in Hoover, Alabama.

According to police, officer’s responded to Trent Richardson’s hotel room just after 8 p.m. after emergency dispatchers received several calls about a possible domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived at the scene and interviewed Richardson and the female who was with him.

Police say the female sustained injuries including scratching and bruising around her face. Hoover Fire Department paramedics were dispatched to check the victim’s injuries. She was treated on the scene.

Richardson was arrested and transported to the Hoover City jail. He’s been charged with domestic violence, third degree.

Richardson remains in custody and will be released when his bond is posted. He will be issued a court date (unknown at this time) and will be required to appear in Hoover Municipal Court in reference to this misdemeanor charge.

Richardson was a running back for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2013 to 2014 season.