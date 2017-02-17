× DHS: Proposal to mobilize National Guard for immigration roundups never ‘seriously considered’

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security says it was an idea that was never seriously considered.

Still, staff members say that as recently as last Friday, there was discussion of a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. The idea is outlined in an 11-page draft memo obtained by The Associated Press.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says it’s “not a White House document,” and that there was “no effort at all” to use the National Guard in that way.

A Homeland Security official says the document was never brought to the department’s secretary for approval.