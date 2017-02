× Crash through downtown Indianapolis causes major backup on I-65 southbound

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash on I-65 through downtown Indianapolis is causing major delays for morning commuters.

INDOT says there is an overturned vehicle near Washington Street on I-65 southbound. The right lane will be closed for the next 45 minutes, and it’s causing a major backup.

Expect delays as you approach mile marker 111.