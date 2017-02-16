× The big warm up is here and by Sunday and Monday we may set new records

The BIG warm up starts today. Our average high is 40 and we’ll be about 9 degrees above that with a cloud/sun mix today and a light breeze from the southwest.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. Temperatures will near 70 by Sunday!

We have a good chance at setting TWO new records on Sunday and Monday. The record to beat is 69 on Sunday and we’ll get close to it. Monday’s record is 72 and that is what is in the forecast.

Dry conditions will continue through Monday.

Our next rain chance arrives on Tuesday and Wednesday and even that will be spotty. We stay WAY above average through the first half of next week.