Temperatures to warm up this weekend

So far this has been the warmest February since 2005 and now a major warm up starts Friday will last through next week. Indianapolis will see near record highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we'll have a chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon. Our next best chance for rain will not arrive until next week.

65% of our winter days have been above average.

We'll have barely a cloud in the sky Friday.

A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Expect a warm weekend.

High pressure will bring a full day of sunshine Sunday.

Our sunny, dry weather will continue through Monday.

Near record highs are likely through early next week.

We'll have a chance for showers late Tuesday.

Showers are likely Wednesday.