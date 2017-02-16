Temperatures to warm up this weekend

Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Posted 5:36 pm, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, February 16, 2017

So far this has been the warmest February since 2005 and now a major warm up starts Friday will last through next week. Indianapolis will see near record highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Most of the weekend will be dry, but we'll have a chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon.  Our next best chance for rain will not arrive until next week.

seasonal-update

65% of our winter days have been above average.

rpm1

We'll have barely a cloud in the sky Friday.

rpm2

A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.

warm-anomaly

Expect a warm weekend.

regional-front-map1

High pressure will bring a full day of sunshine Sunday.

regional-front-map2

Our sunny, dry weather will continue through Monday.

three-day-forecast

Near record highs are likely through early next week.

regional-front-map3

We'll have a chance for showers late Tuesday.

regional-front-map4

Showers are likely Wednesday.

