Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

State police serve search warrant at Delphi home in connection with death of teens; no arrests made

Posted 7:45 pm, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:55PM, February 16, 2017
State police searching the home.

State police searching the home.

DELPHI, Ind.– Indiana State Police served a search warrant Thursday in connection with the deaths of two Delphi teenagers.

Police say they acted on a tip they got and searched the home on Bicycle Bridge Road. No arrests have been made.

The investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams turned into a homicide investigation this week when police found their bodies about a half a mile from a bridge they had been walking on.

See a timeline of the case here.

Police are asking anyone with information in the girls’ deaths to call a special tip line at 844-459-5786. Information provided will be followed up on by officers working the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s