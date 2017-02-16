× State police serve search warrant at Delphi home in connection with death of teens; no arrests made

DELPHI, Ind.– Indiana State Police served a search warrant Thursday in connection with the deaths of two Delphi teenagers.

Police say they acted on a tip they got and searched the home on Bicycle Bridge Road. No arrests have been made.

The investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams turned into a homicide investigation this week when police found their bodies about a half a mile from a bridge they had been walking on.

Police are asking anyone with information in the girls’ deaths to call a special tip line at 844-459-5786. Information provided will be followed up on by officers working the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously.