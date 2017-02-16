Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

President Trump expected to announce pick for labor secretary

Posted 11:47 am, February 16, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick for labor secretary during a press conference at the White House on Thursday. According to Trump, the pick is “a star, great person.”

The White House began their search for a replacement for Trump’s labor secretary pick after his nominee Andrew Puzder backed out yesterday.

Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardees and Carl’s Jr. fast-food chains, lost a lot of Republican support after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S.

The fast food executive said in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity.”

Trump has blamed Senate Democrats for stalling or complicating the confirmation process of several of his Cabinet nominees.

