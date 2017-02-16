× Police: Traffic stop nets 58 pounds of marijuana worth $200,000

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A traffic stop on I-70 in Henry County Wednesday resulted in the seizure of 58 pounds of marijuana.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, K-9 Sgt. James Goodwin with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle on eastbound I-70. Goodwin detected the strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle and asked the driver, Andrew Larkin, 25, Veneta, Ore., to step out.

Goodwin, who is part of a multi-county task force called Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE), contacted K-9 Deputy Nick Ernstes of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department to assist with the investigation. The deputies found Larkin was in possession of a loaded handgun that he kept in his front pants pocket.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputies recovered more than 45 large, vacuum-sealed bags of what police described as “high-grade” marijuana. Some bags also contained THC wax. Another bag contained two announces of hash paste, police said.

Police estimated the value of the seized marijuana at $200,000.

Larkin was taken to the Henry County Jail on a charge of dealing marijuana.