SOUTHPORT, Ind.– Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a theft of lottery tickets at a gas station in Southport.

The theft occurred at the Speedway Gas Station located at 7211 South Madison Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not say how many tickets were stolen.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Southport Police Department at 317-787-7595. Tips can be left anonymously.