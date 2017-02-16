× Police: Man used fake $100 bills at multiple Bloomington businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police say a man used counterfeit $100 bills at several Bloomington businesses Monday.

The suspect ordered food or selected an inexpensive item, paid with what turned out to be counterfeit money and then took the change. In some of the cases, he asked employees for help in breaking the bills and received real cash in exchange.

According to Capt. Steve Kellams with the Bloomington Police Department, the same suspect used counterfeit cash at five businesses: Bucceto’s Smiling Teeth, Mother Bear’s Pizza, Cirilla’s, Once Upon a Child and Style Encore.

Officials at Chase Bank also found counterfeit money mixed in with deposits from three other businesses: Penn Station, O’Charley’s and Cato.

Police released a surveillance image of the man, who’s described as a male in his mid-20s. He’s about 5’9” with teardrop tattoos on his face, Kellams said.

Anyone with information should call the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.