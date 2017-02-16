× Police ask anyone with information on murder of Delphi teens to call tip line

DELPHI, Ind.– A new tip line number has been setup for any information regarding the deaths of two teenagers in Carroll County.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 844-459-5786. Information provided will be followed up on by officers working the case. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The homicide case has left the Carroll County community on edge as police search for a killer.

The investigation into the disappearance of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams began around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, when family members reported them missing.

Their bodies were found the next day about a half-mile away from Monon High Bridge, an abandoned railroad bridge over Deer Creek. The girls had been walking a nearby trail.

Police are working to identify a man who was photographed walking in the same area. They don’t consider him a suspect at this time, but want to talk with him about anything he may have seen.

