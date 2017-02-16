× Muncie mayor to discuss arrest of building commissioner after federal investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie’s mayor will discuss the arrest of a city employee during a Thursday news conference.

Mayor Dennis Tyler is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Building Commissioner Craig Nichols was taken into custody. He faces a count of theft of government funds and dozens of counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

Nichols, who’s served as building commissioner since 2012, is accused of using two companies he owns to earn revenue from the city for projects that didn’t receive competitive bidding.

He billed the city nearly $800,000 for work that his company never did or performed at inflated prices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment says Nichols told contractors to submit false claims and quotes to make sure the inflated bids of his companies won the jobs. He claimed invoices on four structures that were demolished when, in fact, there were no structures on the property. In effect, one of his companies received $81,500 from Muncie for demolition work that was never performed, court documents said.

At least one other city official, unnamed in the indictment, is accused of trying to help Nichols cover his tracks. Sources told CBS4 that more arrests were forthcoming.

In January, FBI agents raided the City Building Commissioners Office and took out dozens of boxes of paperwork.