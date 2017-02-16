Living with Ulcerative Colitis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shinzo Abe, The Prime Minister of Japan, who recently visited the United States, appeared to be in great health. But in 2008 he was forced to resign from his position, because his Ulcerative Colitis was out of control. An Indianapolis man, Dan Maloney, completely understands. He has UC as well.

“It’s like being punched in the stomach multiple times,” says Maloney. “You can’t do anything. But there’s also that constant dull pain you always have.”

Along with pain, Ulcerative Colitis patients also have extreme urgency when it comes to going to the bathroom. When they have to go, they have to go.

“When it comes to your bowels, it can be uncomfortable and embarrassing,” says Maloney. “It’s tough to admit, hey, I’m having trouble with this.”

There are a number of treatments and medications available for UC patients. There is no known cure, although some say an ostomy can permanently relieve the symptoms. Maloney and Shinzo Abe both take Asacol. Dr. Sashi Sagi of IU Health says treatments should be tailored to the patient’s needs.

“The treatments that are available vary from treatments with pills, which coat the lining of the bowel, which helps heal the inflammation to other medications that suppress immunity.”

Colitis can strike the rectal area, the sigmoid region of the bowel, just one side or the whole colon itself. There are close to 1.6 million Americans with Crohn’s or Colitis. It’s estimated there are 30,000 Hoosiers who suffer with one or the other.

There is no known cause for UC, but weight loss and bloody stools are some of the symptoms. Dan Maloney wants others to know Ulcerative Colitis doesn’t have to stop your life.

“I want people to understand, hey, you’re not alone. You don’t have to suffer in silence with this thing.

