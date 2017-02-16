Police working to identify man seen walking on trail where two Delphi teens went missing

Investigation underway into ‘suspicious’ death of 4-month-old baby on northeast side

Posted 7:09 pm, February 16, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-month-old baby.

Police were called to the 3700 block of Elmonte Court around 3:40 p.m. Thursday on a report of an unresponsive baby.

The 4-month-old child was found unresponsive and first responders immediately began life-saving efforts. The infant was transported to Community North Hospital where officials later pronounced the child dead.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in collecting forensic evidence.

The Department of Child Services was notified and responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

The infant will be identified after next-of-kin are properly notified.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. Information given to Crime Stoppers is considered anonymous.

