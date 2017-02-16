LIVE STREAM: Indy 500 champ Alexander Rossi, IMS officials unveil ticket design for 101st Running
Indy 500 champ Alexander Rossi, IMS officials unveil ticket design for 101st Running

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Cummins will debut the official ticket design for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 on Thursday morning.

Alexander Rossi, last year’s winner, will join Hulman & Company President & CEO Mark Miles, IMS President Doug Boles and Cummins Inc. Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger for the unveiling.

They’ll also debut a brand-new Indy 500 milk bottle campaign for the 101st running of the race. The event will be held at the Cummins Distribution Headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.