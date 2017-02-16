Indiana residents take part in “A Day Without Immigrants”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind--Across the country, countless protesters flooded the streets for a "Day without Immigrants".

Organizers say the movement, which saw protests in cities like Chicago, Phoenix and Los Angeles is designed to show the importance of immigrants in American society.

Here in Indianapolis, hundreds marched from Garfield park to the statehouse in solidarity with the movement. However, organizers of the Indy march Said the goal was to not protest, rather show unity between immigrants and people of color.

“We as documented immigrants, as refugees, as people of color, we are important to this country economically and labor wise. That’s not being respected and that’s not being shown, so by today being the day without immigrants that’s definitely going to come out and be shown,” organizer Jesus Ramirez said.

As part of the effort many high profile restaurants and businesses closed their doors.

Supporters here in Indy say the recent months following the election have brought a flood of hate toward the immigrant community. One supporter said she wanted to show people that immigrants are Americans too.

“We are all immigrants, we’re all immigrants, Yessenia Salgado said.

After the 3.5 mile walk to the statehouse, the crowd of hundreds gathered on the statehouse steps. The crowd they broke into chants and shared stories, before marching back to Garfield park.

“We want to make sure for our future immigrants that they feel welcome in a welcome country. Especially in Indiana being a Hoosier state that welcomes all,” Ramirez said.