Hamilton Southeastern students form Make-A-Wish Club, help sick central Indiana kids

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.- It’s easy to assume high school students are wrapped up in themselves, their friends, and social media. But at Hamilton Southeastern High School, some students are breaking that stereotype. They’ve formed a club to help make wishes come true for sick children in central Indiana.

“I think it’s awesome to make a difference in somebody else’s life and I really enjoyed that,” said Claire Wilkinson, a founding member of the Make-A-Wish Club.

Claire and her sister Natalie have spent a lot of their time over the past several years volunteering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Now, they’re calling on their classmates to help make a difference in their community.

“We really loved volunteering and seeing the ‘wish kids’ so we wanted to bring that into our school,” Natalie said.

This past summer, they put a call out to their friends at Hamilton Southeastern. They expected a few friends to show up, but they were shocked by the number of classmates that answered the call.

“It’s been really great because everyone in the club has been really supportive and wanting to help and volunteer,” Natalie said.

Caroline Shumaker is one of the students who signed up. Even though the club has only been in place for a year, she says she feels the impact that their club is having on families of “wish kids.”

“The parents were just ecstatic that we’re students that know about the organization and wanted to make a difference, and the difference it makes for the families makes all our work worthwhile.”

“I think that our club is unique because with Make-A-Wish kids, you not only have the opportunity to raise money and do fundraisers but you also have the opportunity to make a child’s wish come true, which is something that I think is really special,” Natalie said.

The club hopes to raise $8,000 by the end of the school year. That’s the average cost to grant one wish. They’re already more than halfway there.

