Funeral arrangements in place for 14-year-old Delphi teen

DELPHI, Ind.– Funeral arrangements have been set for one of two Delphi teens at the center of a homicide investigation.

Liberty “Libby” German was 14 years old when police found her body on Feb. 13 about a half-mile from where she and 13-year-old Abigail Williams had been walking on a trail. The teens’ deaths are being investigated as homicides.

According to her obituary, Libby’s pastimes included painting, crafts, volleyball, softball, soccer and swimming. She participated in band and Academic Bowl.

Visitation is scheduled at Delphi Community High School from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. A lantern release will follow the visitation.

Private Family Services will be at Delphi United Methodist Church on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens in Pittsburg, Indiana.

Memorial Contributions in Libby’s memory may be made to the Liberty German Scholarship Fund at the Industrial Federal Credit Union, care of Mike and Cody Patty.

Editor’s note: Information about arrangements for Williams will be added when it becomes available.