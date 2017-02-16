× Complete list of nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley will host the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards when they take place in Las Vegas on April 2.

Keith Urban led the field with seven nominations in five categories, including Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He’s nominated as a producer and artist in the Album of the Year category for Ripcord.

Miranda Lambert wasn’t far behind. She received six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Maren Morris, a first-time ACM nominee, matched Lambert with six nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and New Female Vocalist of the Year.

Reigning Vocal Due of the Year Florida Georgia Line led groups with five nominations, including a fifth nod in the Vocal Due of the Year Category.

Sixteen-time ACM winner Tim McGraw has five nominations in four categories, including Song of the Year and Single Record of the Year.

Of local interest, some on-air radio personalities earned nominations for On-Air Personality of the Year (Large Market): Dave O’Brien from WLHK and Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman from WFMS.

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards will air live at 8 p.m. on CBS4 on Sunday, April 2, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist of the year

Jason Aldean

Dierks Bentley

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo of the year

Big & Rich

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Vocal Group OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Kane Brown

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

Lauren Alaina

Cam

Brandy Clark

Maren Morris

* four nominees only

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY T-MOBILE

A Thousand Horses

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Black – Dierks Bentley

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Dig Your Roots – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

HERO – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Brad Hill, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Producers: Jeff Bhasker, busbee, Nathan Chapman, Nitzan Kaikov, Dann Huff, Tyler Johnson, Johnny Price, Nile Rodgers, Keith Urban, Greg Wells

Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Producers: Dann Huff, Keith Urban

Record Labels: Hit Red Records, Capitol Records Nashville

O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Producers: Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw

Record Labels: McGraw Music, Big Machine Records

My Church – Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Maren Morris

Record Label: Columbia Nashville

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, Vanner Records

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Blue Ain’t Your Color – Keith Urban

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

Publishers: WB Music Corp (ASCAP), Music Of The Corn (ASCAP), HillarodyRathbone Music (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP), House of Sea Gayle Music (ASCAP), Spirit Catalog Holdings (S.a.r.l.), Spirit Two Nashville (ASCAP)

Die A Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

Songwriters: Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

Publishers: EMI Blackwood Music Inc (BMI), Cricket On The Line (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp (BMI), Eastman Pond Publishing (BMI), Music of Big Deal (BMI), Nice Life (BMI), Frederic And Reid Music (BMI), BMG Platinum Songs (BMI), Brodsky Spensive Publishing (BMI)

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Songwriter: Lori McKenna

Publishers: Songs of Universal Inc (BMI), Hoodie Songs (BMI)

Kill A Word – Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

Songwriters: Eric Church, Luke Dick, Jeff Hyde

Publishers: Emileon Songs (BMI), Little Louder Songs (BMI), Longer And Louder Music (BMI), Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music (BMI), Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI)

Tennessee Whiskey – Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Dean Dillon, Linda Hargrove

Publishers: Universal-Songs Of PolyGram International (BMI), EMI Algee (BMI)

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Songwriters: Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing (BMI), Pink Dog Publishing (BMI), Smack Hits (GMR), Kobalt Music Group,

Ltd. (GMR), Anderson Fork In The Road Music (ASCAP), Kobalt Music Publishing America, Inc. (ASCAP), Smackville Music (ASCAP)

Video of the Year PRESENTED BY XFINITY [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton

Director: Tim Mattia

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Director: Joseph Kahn

Producers: Nathan de la Rionda, Jil Hardin, Charleen Manca, Joanna Carter, Chandra LaPlume, Sarah Trahern,

Damon Whiteside

Humble And Kind – Tim McGraw

Director: Wes Edwards

Producer: Jennifer Rothlein

Peter Pan – Kelsea Ballerini

Director: Kristin Barlowe

Producer: Michelle Abnet

Vice – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

Producer: Ashley Bergeron Ford

Songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Luke Laird

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Lori McKenna

Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Different For Girls – Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King

Producers: Ross Copperman, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Forever Country – Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Producer: Shane McAnally

Record Label: MCA Nashville

May We All – Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

Producer: Joey Moi

Record Label: Big Machine Label Group

Setting The World On Fire – Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

Producers: Buddy Cannon, Kenny Chesney

Record Labels: Blue Chair Records, Columbia Nashville

Think Of You – Chris Young Featuring Cassadee Pope

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Record Labels: RCA Nashville, RCA Records

RADIO AWARDS – The following previously announced radio awards will be presented during the ACM Party for a Cause® event at The Joint on Saturday, April 1 in Las Vegas, NV.

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas, Carsen from The Big D and Bubba Show

Cody Alan from CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan

Kix Brooks from American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks

Lon Helton from Country Countdown USA

Tracy Lawrence from Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

Chris & Nina KMLE-FM in Phoenix, AZ

George, Mo & Cowboy Dave KILT-FM in Houston, TX

Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight WKKT-FM in Charlotte, NC

Rob & Linda Show – Rob Stone & Linda Lee WYCD-FM in Southfield, MI

Tanner in the Morning WSOC-FM in Charlotte, NC

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)

Ally & Andy WDSY-FM in Pittsburgh, PA

Big Dave, Chelsie and Statt WUBE-FM in Cincinnati, OH

Dave O’Brien WLHK-FM in Indianapolis, IN

Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM in Indianapolis, IN

Marty McFly WSM-FM in Nashville, TN

Q Morning Crew – Mike, Marty and Janie WQDR-FM in Raleigh, NC

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

Andy Ritchie, Alison Mencer, Jimmy Holt WIVK-FM in Knoxville, TN

Jack Ryan WMYL-FM in Clinton, TN

Scott Wynn & Sarah Kay WQMX-FM in Akron, OH

Steve & Geoff KUZZ-FM in Bakersfield, CA

Steve & Gina in the Morning on Kat 103.7 KXKT-FM in Omaha, NE

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews WCOW-FM in Sparta, WI

Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton WYCT-FM in Pensacola, FL

Jason and Ashley “The Q Crew” on Q100.3 KRWQ-FM in Medford, OR

Scotty Cox & Cara Denis KCLR-FM in Columbia, MO

The Roger & Carly Morning Show KORA-FM in Bryan, TX

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)

KKBQ-FM, Houston, TX

KMLE-FM, Phoenix, AZ

KUPL-FM, Portland, OR

WIL-FM, St. Louis, MO

WKKT-FM, Charlotte, NC

WSOC-FM, Charlotte, NC

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

KAJA-FM, San Antonio, TX

WQDR-FM, Raleigh, NC

WSIX-FM, Nashville, TN

WSM-FM, Nashville, TN

WUBE-FM, Cincinnati, OH

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

CKRY-FM, Calgary, AB

KAWO-FM, Boise, ID

KUZZ-FM, Bakersfield, CA

KXKT-FM, Omaha, NE

WIVK-FM, Knoxville, TN

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET