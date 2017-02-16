Community rallies around families of murdered Delphi teenagers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. - The tight-knit community of Delphi is in mourning after authorities discovered the bodies of two missing teenagers this week. Now, some residents are trying to support the victims' families.

Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were last seen hiking a trail near the Monon High Bridge Monday. On Tuesday. their bodies were found on private property - less than half a mile away from the bridge.

Lisa Delaney owns the Stone House restaurant in downtown Delphi. A sign that reads "Justice for Libby and Abby" is posted right outside the restaurant's door.

"There are a lot of broken hearts and there are a lot of people that want to try to help fix that broken heart by extending a helping hand in some way," Delaney said.

Delaney says she has several connections to the victims. She told CBS4 German and her father moved in across the street from her when they returned to the area. Her son is married to German's cousin.

"We’ve been very fortunate to know this family," Delaney said.

Delaney is using her love for baking to help the Williams and German families. She's now selling heart-shaped cookies with the teens' names on them. According to Delaney, all the money from the cookies will be going to the girls' loved ones.

"Whatever they need it to be used for, that’s where it's going to go," she said.