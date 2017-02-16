× Carmel scheduling public meetings to go over 96th and Keystone interchange

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Carmel city leaders are scheduling meetings with homeowners and business owners near the 96th and Keystone intersection to go over the latest details about the massive Interchange project.

Work on the project begins this fall and will transform Keystone Parkway into an overpass above 96th street which will become a roundabout. (Click here for a video of what the interchange would look like. Mayor Jim Brainard said the interchange will ease traffic congestion in the area and help area businesses.

“They saw what happened to the Burger King and the Shell station which had to close, because congestion was so bad, cars couldn’t get in and out of those businesses and they gave up,” explained Brainard. “That’s what we’re trying to prevent up and down that 96th street corridor.”

Reda Basha said the interchange won’t help him at all. He’s the manager at the Marathon gas station on the southwest side of the intersection. He’s worried he’ll lose his job. The City of Carmel plans of buying the property from Marathon.

“Most likely, they are gonna shut us down,” Basha said.

Residents in the Shadybrook neighborhood on the northeast side of the intersection are wondering about their commute.

“Some of them will be a little upset, because of the details and the way you’re going to have to get around,” said Jerry Shrewsbury, a member of the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association.

He said people support the project, but will have questions for City leaders at the upcoming meetings.

“We’re not really sure how well that construction is going to be managed.”

Brainard admits, there will be delays. But he wants people to understand it will be all worth it when the project is complete.

“There is going to be a period of time where there are some delays, but they’ll be more than made up for it with the finished product,” he said.

Work is expected to begin this fall and major construction will be underway by spring of 2017.

The 96th and Keystone interchange is part of the 96th Street Corridor Improvement Project which should be complete in two years. It includes roundabouts at:

96th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway

96th Street and Gray Road

96th Street and Delegates Row

96th Street and Priority Way