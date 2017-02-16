Businesses rally in Indiana, nationwide in support of ‘Day Without Immigrants’

The marchers have arrived at the statehouse. pic.twitter.com/Ba938nf5A5 — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) February 16, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Immigrants across the country are staying home from school and work to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.

“A Day Without Immigrants” events are planned in cities including Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.

March of unity has left Garfield park. They're headed to the statehouse. #daywithoutanimmigrant pic.twitter.com/PiJSOdeGBZ — Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) February 16, 2017

In Indianapolis, a group of people met near Garfield park and marched to the Statehouse in support of the movement.

It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.