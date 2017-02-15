× Weekend run in downtown Indianapolis to slow traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Another opportunity for runners to enjoy their sport on the streets in downtown Indianapolis will occur this weekend, however drivers will again be practicing patience as well as finding alternate routes as the Polar Bear 5 Mile and 5K Run/Walk takes place on Saturday, February 18th.

South Street between Delaware and Alabama streets will be completely closed from 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the Polar Bear 5 Mile and 5K Run/Walk and additional streets along the route will have single lane closures from 9 – 11:30 a.m.