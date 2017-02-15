Today will be the coldest day of the week, but we will start of next week with highs near 70!

Posted 6:07 am, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:22AM, February 15, 2017

Today will be the coldest day of the week. High temperatures won't make it out of the 30s and wind chills will stay around freezing through the afternoon. However, the cooler temperatures will be accompanied with plentiful sunshine!

today-forecast-sky

Temperatures are on their way UP over the next several days. We'll be back in the 60s starting Friday and that will last through the weekend!

hour-by-hour-temps-manual

The weekend forecast looks more like an April forecast. Enjoy it!

wknd-at-a-glance

We don't have ANY rain in the forecast until next Tuesday. It would be a good time to get a car wash this week.

5-day-qpf

Temperatures stay unseasonably warm through the first half of next week.

ls-am-7-day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s