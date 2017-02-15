Today will be the coldest day of the week, but we will start of next week with highs near 70!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the coldest day of the week. High temperatures won't make it out of the 30s and wind chills will stay around freezing through the afternoon. However, the cooler temperatures will be accompanied with plentiful sunshine!

Temperatures are on their way UP over the next several days. We'll be back in the 60s starting Friday and that will last through the weekend!

The weekend forecast looks more like an April forecast. Enjoy it!

We don't have ANY rain in the forecast until next Tuesday. It would be a good time to get a car wash this week.

Temperatures stay unseasonably warm through the first half of next week.