Six players from state universities invited to NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The city again becomes the center of the NFL universe later this month with the return of the NFL Scouting Combine, and a handful of players from Indiana universities are included in the 331 draft-eligible invitees.

Among the players who’ll endure a battery of medical examines, physical and psychological testing and personal interaction with personnel from across the league are:

Indiana: guard Dan Feeney, running back Devine Redding.

quarterback DeShone Kizer, defensive tackle Jarron Jones, defensive tackle Isaac Rochell. Marian: ide receiver Krishawn Hogan.

Kizer and Redding are among 95 underclassmen who were granted early entry into the April 27-29 NFL draft.

The complete list of combine invitees can be accessed at www.nfl.com/combine/participants.

Individuals begin arriving in town Feb. 28 and are subjected to extensive scrutiny in preparation for the April 27-29 draft.

While the on-field position-specific drills and 40-yard dash sessions at Lucas Oil Stadium draw most of the attention, the most critical portion of the process involves exhaustive medical exams. Teams also place importance on individual interviews.

Along with the evaluation of the next wave of young talent poised to join the NFL, the Scouting Combine serves as an availability session with the vast majority of the league’s head coaches and general managers. Each holds a 15-minute press conference.

Locally, the media will have access to Indianapolis Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard and coach Chuck Pagano. It will be Pagano’s first availability since Ballard was named to replace Ryan Grigson Jan. 29.

