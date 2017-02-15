× Police investigate double shooting on near northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a double shooting on the near northeast side of the city.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Dearborn Street.

Police say two people were shot at this location, and they have one person in custody.

We have a crew headed to the scene now and we will update this story with more information when it becomes available.