× Muncie city official arrested in connection with January City Hall investigation

MUNCIE, Ind.– A Muncie city official was arrested Wednesday in connection with an FBI search warrant served at City Hall in January.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Building Commissioner Craig Nichols was taken into custody this morning. No other details were immediately released. Officials say more information will be provided this evening.

Documents in connection with the case are still currently sealed.

In January, FBI agents brought out dozens of boxes of paperwork from The City Building Commissioners Office. Many of the boxes read “Reports” and “Permits” from 2015. The FBI would not comment on what they are searching for, however, many sources told CBS4 they believed the investigation stems from questionable contracts with Nichols.

Nichols previously filed conflict of interest forms with the city for his company Capitol Consulting and Property Management. His company also received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city for work done, many for demolitions and asbestos removal. Nichols also filed a conflict of interest form for another company, Advanced Walls and Ceilings which also received city invoices.

This story is developing and will be updated.