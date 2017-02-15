Mayor Hogsett kicks off summer youth job program ‘Project Indy’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Today, Mayor Hogsett announced the launch of ProjectIndy.net, an online portal to help connect teens to summertime jobs.

Mayor Hogsett first announced Project Indy in May of 2016, bringing together resources from across the private and non-profit sectors to provide job training, internships and employment to Indianapolis teens.

“In order to reach as many teens as possible, we must break down barriers to employment and create additional opportunities with private sector partners. Project Indy provides a unifying program that will help connect kids to the critical first job on their career pathway,” he said.

The launch of the summer 2017 enrollment period was celebrated at the FedEx Express maintenance facility this morning near the airport. FedEx has promised to add youth summer jobs and contributed $30,000 in support of Project Indy.

In addition to FedEx, Indy Parks has pledged to add 400 summer jobs. Director Linda Broadfoot was a featured speaker on Wednesday.

“From day camp counselors to lifeguards, we are ready to not only help teens apply for summer jobs, but also to offer them good-paying, dependable jobs,” she said.

In addition to the portal, Project Indy also offers a mobile app that will help connect teens. Currently, teens can sign up on ProjectIndy.net to start connecting with employers.