Man arrested after allegedly impersonating police officer near Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly impersonated a police officer during a traffic stop in Boone County.

A state trooper pulled over Keith Neher on I-65 near Lebanon around 11:45 a.m. Police say Neher was driving a Honda SUV 87 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.

When the trooper approached the vehicle at the 135.7 mile marker, officers say Neher used a badge and a police identification card to identify himself. He told the trooper he was a reserve police officer.

Further investigation determined Neher was actually a former police officer, who resigned in 2013 and currently has no police powers.

Police say three handguns were found inside the vehicle. They were taken as evidence, along with the badge and identification card.

Neher was arrested and transported to the Boone County Jail.

State police want to remind Hoosiers that officers must either be in a marked police car or in a police uniform to pull a car over. If you’re being stopped by an unmarked police car, or a car your unable to determine to be a police car, you should: