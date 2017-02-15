Indianapolis man arrested in Idaho for child enticement

Posted 1:03 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:06PM, February 15, 2017
Mark Timperly

NAMPA, Idaho– An Indiana man was arrested in Idaho after police say he intended to meet up with a 14-year-old girl he met online. 

Mark Timperly, 20, of Indianapolis, is facing a felony charge of enticing a child through the internet or communication device.

The Nampa Police Department said Timperly had been “dating” the teen since December. He asked and received several inappropriate photos of her and eventually set up a trip to be with her in Idaho.

A resource officer at the girl’s school found out about the situation and informed authorities, who began investigating. According to police, Timperly didn’t expect any officers to be involved and was surprised to see them at the airport terminal.

He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

