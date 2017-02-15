IMPD looking for two suspects in multiple Costco robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two suspects that robbed a northwest side Costco.

Two suspects entered a Costco at 9010 N. Michigan Rd. on the evening of Feb. 3 and stole $3,100 worth of jewelry. Authorities stated the pair switched out real rings with fake ones when an employee was distracted.

They are also accused of stealing from a Costco located at 4628 E. County Line Rd. on Feb. 1.

The male suspect is described as being between the ages of 20-40, with a star tattoo and piercing under each eye. He was wearing a tan Carhartt style coat over a black hoodie, and red shoes.

The female suspect is also between the ages of 20-40, with brown hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a light-colored jacket, purple leggings, and black boots.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or 800-222-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous and tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.